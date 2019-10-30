Gertrude Williams entered into eternal rest on October 26, 2019 at the age of 88. A native of Simmesport, LA and resident of Erwinville, LA. She was a Chef for Jack Sabain and Drusilla Seafood. Survived by her daughters, Canadatha Haynes, Bernadette Raggett, Deditra Jenkins and Genevia Williams; sons, Vernon Williams and Chad Battley; 13 grandchildren; brother, Herbert Washington. Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, November 2, 2019 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center. Reverend Oliver Washington, officiating. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019