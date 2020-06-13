Gertrude ""Trudy"" Robertson departed this life on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at her residence in Napoleonville, LA. She was 64 and a native of New Orleans, LA. Visitation on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00 am. Burial in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.