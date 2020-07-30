1/1
Gibson Vaughn Cardosa was born October 8, 1999, to Bruce Cardosa and Paige Englade. His soul left his body on July 25, 2020. Gibson was proceeded in death by his grandfather; Bruce Vanfleet, Sr., His uncle; Bobby Revine and Nephew; Jude Joseph Englade. He left behind his soul mate; Jesse Minveille, and his sisters; Whitney Sommerville, Carson Cardosa, Sable Englade, and Layla Cardosa. His Grandparents that also remain are W.J. "Fritz" & Sandra Englade Sr, Geraldine Englade, and Irene Cardosa. There are also a tribe of Family and Friends that will grieve and mourn for him but know that the light he was will shine forever. There will be a celebration of his life on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Houmas House. We ask that you respect the mandated guidelines Due to Covid-19 and the Corona virus. Flowers and Plants may be sent to Houmas House; In Lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Gibson V. Memorial Fund through Valkyrie Foundation to aid to his soul mate and family. For more information on the memorial and celebration of Gibson's life, please visit ValkyrieFoundation.org/Gibson

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
