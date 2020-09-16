1/1
Gilbert Alvin "Butch" Lee II
1946 - 2020
Butch passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans at the age of 74. He was born September 4, 1946 in Monroe, LA and has resided in the Hammond area for the last 25 plus years. Butch enjoyed working with video equipment and has owned his own video production company, "Vivid Video Productions." Butch was a huge sports fan and was well known for his sense of humor. He could put a smile on anybody's face. Butch was one of the kindest men you could ever meet and genuinely loved people. He was a wonderful husband, exceptional father, and amazing grandfather who will be deeply missed. Butch is survived by his wife of 50 years, Wanda Lee; daughter, Deborah "Debbie" Lee Dunn (Tony); son, Kirk Steven Lee; sister, Sue Mullis; brothers, Robert Lee, Denny Lee (Mary); grandchildren, Zachariah Dunn, Zion Dunn; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Blanche and Gilbert A. Lee I. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Eagle Heights Church on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Richard Beatty will officiate and interment will follow in Holly Gardens Cemetery. Condolences and other information are available online at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Eagle Heights Church
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eagle Heights Church
Funeral services provided by
Brandon G. Thompson - HAMMOND
12012 US 190
Hammond, LA 70401
225-567-1884
