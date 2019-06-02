Gilbert Clark Leachman, 65, born in Lexington, Kentucky on February 4, 1954 on UK Campus and passed away on May 31, 2019, peacefully in his sleep. The following are Gil's utmost accomplishments: Served at St. George Volunteer Fire Department for 10 years earning his rank as Chief, Retired after 25 years of service as Baton Rouge Airport Police/Aircraft Rescue Fire Department, Chief of Police during 9/11 Terrorist attack, Member of the Joint Terrorism Task Force of the Middle District of Louisiana, Taught classes at U.S. State Department's Antiterrorism Training Program & LSU Fire School, Drove the lead motorcade for former President George W. Bush, A part of the East Baton Rouge Taxicab Control Board, Member of the Baton Rouge Irish Club and Celtic Society, First Treasurer of the Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum, Cofounder of the Krewes for Food helping the Baton Rouge Food Bank, Cofounder of the 2018 hurricane relief groups: Krewes for the Carolinas & Krewes for Florida, King of the 2014 Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade, and King of the 2019 10/31 Consortium Halloween Parade. Gil was a graduate of Russell High School '72, and quickly moved to Louisiana in 1973. Soon after, he married the love of his life, Roxanne Haerther. Gil is preceded in death by his mother, Norma "June" Leachman; grandparents Virgil and Annie Hickland Elmer and Catherine Leachman; Waldo and Shirley Haerther; and brother in law Marshall Haerther. He's survived by his wife Roxanne, married 43 years in June, daughters Melissa, Allison, and Kristen; their spouses and 10 grandchildren. He is survived by sister Ann Scandarito and brothers in law: Richard, Dale and Christopher Haerther and spouses. He also leaves behind treasured aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. Services will be held on Tuesday June 4, 2019, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge 70816. Visitation will be held from noon until 2:00 P.M with the service following at 2:00 P.M. His celebration of life will be held afterwards at The Station Bar and Grill 4608 Bennington Avenue 7080 beginning at 4:00 P.M. All ages are welcome. The Family requests that everyone attending wear the color that represents your relationship to Gil i.e. Blue for Law Enforcement; Red for Fire Department; Green for Irish Club; Pink for Spanishtown; Orange and Black for 10/31 Consortium, etc. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Gil's name to any of the following charities that were near & dear to his heart: SPLL - 7515 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70806, 10/31 Consortium: 1031consortium.com, CALEF - Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation: calef.la, Back the Blue of Baton Rouge - Freedom Ride : backtheblueofbr.vendevor.com, Baton Rouge Food Bank - brfoodbank.org, Central City Autism Awareness - 13821 Blackwater Rd., Baker, LA 70714. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 2 to June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary