Gilbert Joseph Price Sr., was born January 25, 1953 to Samuel and Cammeal Haynes Price Sr., in New Orleans LA, but reared and educated in West Feliciana Parish. He was a retired Major for the Louisiana Department of Corrections. He was a member of Mt Gideon Baptist Church, Jackson LA. On Friday, March 27, 2020 at 7:43 p.m., at his home in Zachary, LA. He leaves to mourn his earthly separation, the love of his life for forty-one years, Wanda H. Price, Two sons, and a daughter. Gilbert (Kristal) Price Jr., of Zachary, LA. DeAndray (Denisha) Price of Baker, LA, Lawerenceling Hollins of Baker, LA. Six Grandchildren: Amori Price, KeJayla Hollins, Kamaria Clay, Kylon Hollins, Isaiah Price, and Jameshia Joseph: One Great Grandchild Kalani Henyard; One Sister Cammeal P. W. Bonds (Paul) of Gloster, MS. Five brothers, Samuel Price Jr., of Baton Rouge, LA. Franklin W ( Ruth) Price of Lafayette, LA, Nathan D. Price of Gloster, MS, Louis W (Armestry) Price of Baton Rouge, LA, Claude R. (Connie) Price Sr. of Zachary, LA; Two sisters-in-laws, Velma (Lonnie) Hammond of New Orleans, LA. and Lesa (David) Burton Sr., of Woodville MS; a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and other relatives. Gilbert was proceeded in death by his parents, grandparents, two sisters, one niece. Graveside Service, (Private, Immediate Family Only!) Richardson Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements, (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020