Gilberta "Gilly" Corkern Galtier, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26 surrounded by family. Gilly was the life of every party and could always be found on the dance floor or with a cold beverage in her hand. Her greatest joy was being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren who lovingly called her G-mo, and she never failed to make each one of them feel special and loved. She lived a life of faith and was devoted to the Blessed Mother. God broke the mold when He created Gilly, and the world will feel a little less fun without her in it. Gilly was born the last of seven sisters on April 11, 1928 in Baton Rouge, LA to Gilbert and Eva Armstrong. She was married to James Corkern, Sr. for 41 years and has worked and lived in Baton Rouge her entire life. Gilly is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Eva (Bernard) Armstrong, her sisters, Cecile Blanchard, Clara Belle Armstrong, Eva Schram, Margie Mitchell, Clara Mae McCormick, and Doris Politz, her first husband, James Corkern, Sr., her second husband, Edwin Galtier, and her son, James Corkern, Jr. She is survived by her children, Keith Corkern (Debbie) and Sharon Bourgeois (Ronnie), her daughter-in-law, Beverly Corkern, her grandchildren, Greg Corkern, Teresa Ryals, Sheri Corkern, Mandy Roussel, Julie Juneau, Dana Armand and Trey Bourgeois, 17 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Carpenter House St. Joseph Hospice or Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Visitation will be Thursday July 30, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Blvd from 9:30 am until Funeral Service at 11 am in Rabenhorst Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Greenoaks Memorial Park.

