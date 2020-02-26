Gill Andrew Gauthier, Sr. entered into eternal rest at his home in New Roads, Louisiana on Friday, February 21st, 2020. He was a 66 year old native of New Roads. Services at St. Mary of False River Catholic Church, 348 West Main Street, New Roads on Saturday, February 29th, 2020; Rosary 8:10am-8:30am; Visitation 8:30am-9:40am; Eulogized by his children 9:40am-9:50am; Mass of Christian Burial conducted by Father Patrick Broussard at 10am. Survivors include his children, Gill Andrew Gauthier, Jr., Opelousas, Louisiana and Meagan Gauthier, Atlanta, Georgia; siblings, Mary-Lynn Gauthier-Lewis, Cleta Ann Guichard, Jackie Patterson l, Lorraine Palmer, Patty Johnson, Edward Gauthier, Jr., Michael Paul Gauthier, Alvin Gauthier, Sr., and Ronnie Gauthier; preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Olivia Gauthier, his brother Lester Gauthier, and grandson Marquis Andrew Hardesty. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020