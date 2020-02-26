Gill Andrew Gauthier Sr.

Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Rosary
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:00 AM
St. Mary of False River Catholic Church
348 West Main Street
New Roads, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Mary of False River Catholic Church
348 West Main Street
New Roads, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Mary of False River Catholic Church
348 West Main Street
New Roads, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of False River Catholic Church
348 West Main Street
New Roads, LA
View Map
Obituary
Gill Andrew Gauthier, Sr. entered into eternal rest at his home in New Roads, Louisiana on Friday, February 21st, 2020. He was a 66 year old native of New Roads. Services at St. Mary of False River Catholic Church, 348 West Main Street, New Roads on Saturday, February 29th, 2020; Rosary 8:10am-8:30am; Visitation 8:30am-9:40am; Eulogized by his children 9:40am-9:50am; Mass of Christian Burial conducted by Father Patrick Broussard at 10am. Survivors include his children, Gill Andrew Gauthier, Jr., Opelousas, Louisiana and Meagan Gauthier, Atlanta, Georgia; siblings, Mary-Lynn Gauthier-Lewis, Cleta Ann Guichard, Jackie Patterson l, Lorraine Palmer, Patty Johnson, Edward Gauthier, Jr., Michael Paul Gauthier, Alvin Gauthier, Sr., and Ronnie Gauthier; preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Olivia Gauthier, his brother Lester Gauthier, and grandson Marquis Andrew Hardesty. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020
