Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mr. Gillis Wade Leger, 61, of Gulfport, MS and former resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away at home from cancer on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Gulfport. Mr. Leger was the former General Manager of Diamond Motors Nissan in Baton Rouge. He graduated from Redemptorist High School in the Class of 1976 and was an avid LSU Tigers fan. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Leger. He is survived by his wife, Christina Leger and her 3 children of Gulfport; mother, Doris Leger of Baton Rouge; father, Louis "Junior" Leger (Glynda) of Gulfport; three children Jeanne Simmons (Chad) of Baton Rouge, Ashley Leger of Baton Rouge, and Brian Leger (Katie) of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Sharon Gautreaux and Charlotte Leger, both of Baton Rouge, and six grandchildren, Skyler Ioppolo, Savannah McNair, Scarlett Caucum, Gage Simmons, Cannon Simmons, and Madelynn Simmons. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home- 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church- 14040 Greenwell Springs Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70739. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory- 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Mr. Gillis Wade Leger, 61, of Gulfport, MS and former resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away at home from cancer on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Gulfport. Mr. Leger was the former General Manager of Diamond Motors Nissan in Baton Rouge. He graduated from Redemptorist High School in the Class of 1976 and was an avid LSU Tigers fan. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Leger. He is survived by his wife, Christina Leger and her 3 children of Gulfport; mother, Doris Leger of Baton Rouge; father, Louis "Junior" Leger (Glynda) of Gulfport; three children Jeanne Simmons (Chad) of Baton Rouge, Ashley Leger of Baton Rouge, and Brian Leger (Katie) of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Sharon Gautreaux and Charlotte Leger, both of Baton Rouge, and six grandchildren, Skyler Ioppolo, Savannah McNair, Scarlett Caucum, Gage Simmons, Cannon Simmons, and Madelynn Simmons. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home- 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church- 14040 Greenwell Springs Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70739. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory- 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Greenoaks Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close