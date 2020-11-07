Gina S. Cheveallier, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on November 4, 2020 at the age of 60. She was a simple woman who was full of love. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Brett Cheveallier, his wife Laura, and her granddaughter Harper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd J. and Mary Siemann; brother, Lloyd J. Siemann Jr., sister, Darlene S. LaPlace; sister, Cecilia "Cissy" Tramonte; niece, Shelley Tramonte; and nephew, Blake Siemann. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La. on November 9, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Funeral services to follow. Pallbearers will be Brett Cheveallier, Charles Tramonte, Jarrod Tramonte, and Ryan Siemann. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nurses of the MICU at OLOL hospital. Extra thanks to A.J. LaPlace. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store