1/1
Gina S. Cheveallier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gina S. Cheveallier, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on November 4, 2020 at the age of 60. She was a simple woman who was full of love. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Brett Cheveallier, his wife Laura, and her granddaughter Harper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd J. and Mary Siemann; brother, Lloyd J. Siemann Jr., sister, Darlene S. LaPlace; sister, Cecilia "Cissy" Tramonte; niece, Shelley Tramonte; and nephew, Blake Siemann. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La. on November 9, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Funeral services to follow. Pallbearers will be Brett Cheveallier, Charles Tramonte, Jarrod Tramonte, and Ryan Siemann. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nurses of the MICU at OLOL hospital. Extra thanks to A.J. LaPlace. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved