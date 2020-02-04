Ginger Alison Vann (1966 - 2020)
Obituary
Ginger Alison Vann, 53 years old, friend to many and a stranger to few, was called home to her Lord and Savior on February 1, 2020. She was born to Lt. Col. Hugh McAlpin Vann, III and Mrs. Ginger Carole Hagan Vann on June 1, 1966 in Japan. She was loved dearly by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Ginger is survived by her companion and best friend, John Olin "Jay" Brown; mother, Ginger Carole Vann; brother, Chip Vann and his wife Chris and their children Sidney, Shelby, Cooper and Tucker. Ginger was preceded in death by her father, Lt. Col. Hugh McAlpin Vann, III. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be the Baker Rotary Club Members. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The visitation will continue on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Deacon Shelley Joseph. In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to the Rotary Foundation in her name, https://www.rotary.org/en/donate.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020
