Gisele Marie Pierce, a resident of Plaquemine, LA was called to eternal rest on March 10, 2019 at the age of 52. Visitation at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitation resumes Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive, Plaquemine LA conducted by Rev. Clyde E. McNell, Sr. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Gisele leaves to cherish her memories a significant other, Adrian Odom; daughters, Courtney (Joseph) Lewis and Chelsie Pierce; grandchildren, Roderick, Josiah, Willie (IV), Chloe Mae, Leon and Corinne; parents, Hubert and Anita Pierce; siblings, Sherri Pierce, Athena Pierce (Richard) Long, Samuel and Alexander Pierce and other relatives and friends.
|
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-2860
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019