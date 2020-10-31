1/1
Giselle Dicharry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Giselle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Giselle Dicharry, an incredible mother, wife, sister, and friend. After 7 years of battling breast cancer strong and hard, she gained her wings and joined her savior in heaven. Those who knew Giselle would comment on her smile, her aura, and the pure joy that expelled from her when she entered a room. She was sassy and timid, feisty and calm, funny and serious. But one thing that no person could deny was that she left an imprint anywhere she went. From coast to coast, there were people who loved, adored, and looked up to her. Some called her an inspiration, the strongest person they'd ever known, and her family would agree, no truer words had ever been spoken. Though she is gone, her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those blessed to have been in her presence. Giselle is survived by her husband, Ralph Dicharry; daughters, Holly Dicharry and significant other Alex Naquin, Olivia Cashiola and husband James Cashiola; sons, Blake Aguillard, Zachary Dicharry and brothers, Kenneth "Joe" Decuir, Spencer Decuir and Darryl Decuir. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Nola Decuir and niece, Michelle Decuir. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Giselle Dicharry at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 am with visitation taking place at Ourso Funeral Home from 8:00 am until 10:30 am earlier that morning. Burial will take place at Oaklane Memorial Park. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved