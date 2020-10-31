It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Giselle Dicharry, an incredible mother, wife, sister, and friend. After 7 years of battling breast cancer strong and hard, she gained her wings and joined her savior in heaven. Those who knew Giselle would comment on her smile, her aura, and the pure joy that expelled from her when she entered a room. She was sassy and timid, feisty and calm, funny and serious. But one thing that no person could deny was that she left an imprint anywhere she went. From coast to coast, there were people who loved, adored, and looked up to her. Some called her an inspiration, the strongest person they'd ever known, and her family would agree, no truer words had ever been spoken. Though she is gone, her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those blessed to have been in her presence. Giselle is survived by her husband, Ralph Dicharry; daughters, Holly Dicharry and significant other Alex Naquin, Olivia Cashiola and husband James Cashiola; sons, Blake Aguillard, Zachary Dicharry and brothers, Kenneth "Joe" Decuir, Spencer Decuir and Darryl Decuir. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Nola Decuir and niece, Michelle Decuir. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Giselle Dicharry at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 am with visitation taking place at Ourso Funeral Home from 8:00 am until 10:30 am earlier that morning. Burial will take place at Oaklane Memorial Park. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com
) is in charge of arrangements.