Gladys Adams Zilton departed this life on Monday, April 8, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. She was 105, a native of Schriever, LA. Visitation on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, 103 Gray Street, in Gray, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 12:00pm. Burial in Halfway Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019