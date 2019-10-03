Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Becker Naquin. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 445 Marquette Avenue View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 445 Marquette Avenue View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Gladys Becker Naquin, a native of Baton Rouge, died peacefully October 3, 2019, at The Carpenter House of Saint Joseph Hospice at the age of 98. A previous resident of Gilbert Dr. in Baton Rouge for many years, she resided at Azalea Estates Assisted Living in Gonzales at the time of her death. She was born March 20, 1921, she was a devoted wife and mother. Visitation will be at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Avenue, Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 11:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at Noon, followed by internment at Roselawn Memorial Park. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Nolan C. Naquin, her mother and father, Marie Rivas Becker and Alphonse L. Becker, Sr., her brother Alphonse L. Becker, Jr. and two sisters: Mary Jo Becker Poirier and Laura Alice Becker Prejean. Gladys is survived by her three children: two sons, Gregory Michael Naquin, his wife Margie, of The Villages, Fl., James Becker Naquin, his wife Kathy (deceased) of Gonzales, LA and daughter, Barbara Ann Dupre of Sorrento, LA. Mrs. Naquin is also survived by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was a long-time member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and its Ladies Altar Society and was a member of The Catholic Daughters of the Americas and Confraternity of Christian Doctrine. Mrs. Naquin also volunteered for many years at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1938. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA. 70806.

