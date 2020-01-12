Gladys Butler Hayes entered into eternal rest at Flannery Oak Guest House, in Baton Rouge on January 7, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1921, to the late Thomas and Annie Hunter Butler in Port Allen, Louisiana. She is survived by her daughter, Erma Lee Hayes Wilson of Baton Rouge, and son, Allen Hayes, PN1, Retired U. S. Navy, Columbia, Tennessee, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation at Winnfield Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 7221 Plank Road, beginning at 9:00 AM, with religious service beginning at 11:00 AM., conducted by Reverend Keno M. L. Spurlock, Pastor of The Greater Beach Grove Missionary B. C. of Zion City. Interment in Winnfield Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020