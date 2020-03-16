Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Daigle LeBlanc. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St Ann Catholic Church Morganza , LA Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St Ann Catholic Church Morganza , LA Send Flowers Obituary

A resident and native of Morganza, La passed away on March 15, 2020 at the age of 85. Gladys Daigle LeBlanc was a dedicated mother, wife, caregiver for her father, matriarch of the family of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid reader, a scrabble player extraordinaire, and never forgot a birthday or anniversary of anyone in the family. She was also an employee of the phone company, post office, and a grocery store clerk as well as an accomplished cook and seamstress. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and spending time with Jack. Survived by her husband of 64 years, Welton T. LeBlanc, Sr.; daughters, Mrs. Ray (Sharon) James, Mrs. Chris (Jeanie) Frederic and Mrs. Shelby (Joni) Barrilleaux; sons, Mr. Welton T. LeBlanc, Jr. (Tammy) and Mr. Michael LeBlanc (Kathy); foster sisters Bella Baham, Anna LeBlanc and Annette Knollman; grandchildren, Damian James, Dustin James, Amanda Kimble, Ben LeBlanc, Jack LeBlanc, Alea Mounger, Stephanie Osborn, Joshua Babin, Gina Babin, Thomas LeBlanc and Tori LeBlanc; great grandchildren, Nyla Kimble, Isabella LeBlanc and Isla Babin; and good friend Corinne Landry. She is preceded in death by her parents Horace and Anita LeBlanc Daigle; foster parents, Armond and Lotesse Crochet; son, Glen Gerard LeBlanc; sister, Blanche Daigle; brothers, Richard and Sonny Daigle. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St Ann Catholic Church in Morganza from 9:00am until a Mass of Christian Burial in the church at 11:00am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Damian James, Josh Babin, Thomas LeBlanc, Ben LeBlanc, Austin Jack LeBlanc, and Welton LeBlanc, Jr. A resident and native of Morganza, La passed away on March 15, 2020 at the age of 85. Gladys Daigle LeBlanc was a dedicated mother, wife, caregiver for her father, matriarch of the family of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid reader, a scrabble player extraordinaire, and never forgot a birthday or anniversary of anyone in the family. She was also an employee of the phone company, post office, and a grocery store clerk as well as an accomplished cook and seamstress. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and spending time with Jack. Survived by her husband of 64 years, Welton T. LeBlanc, Sr.; daughters, Mrs. Ray (Sharon) James, Mrs. Chris (Jeanie) Frederic and Mrs. Shelby (Joni) Barrilleaux; sons, Mr. Welton T. LeBlanc, Jr. (Tammy) and Mr. Michael LeBlanc (Kathy); foster sisters Bella Baham, Anna LeBlanc and Annette Knollman; grandchildren, Damian James, Dustin James, Amanda Kimble, Ben LeBlanc, Jack LeBlanc, Alea Mounger, Stephanie Osborn, Joshua Babin, Gina Babin, Thomas LeBlanc and Tori LeBlanc; great grandchildren, Nyla Kimble, Isabella LeBlanc and Isla Babin; and good friend Corinne Landry. She is preceded in death by her parents Horace and Anita LeBlanc Daigle; foster parents, Armond and Lotesse Crochet; son, Glen Gerard LeBlanc; sister, Blanche Daigle; brothers, Richard and Sonny Daigle. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St Ann Catholic Church in Morganza from 9:00am until a Mass of Christian Burial in the church at 11:00am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Damian James, Josh Babin, Thomas LeBlanc, Ben LeBlanc, Austin Jack LeBlanc, and Welton LeBlanc, Jr. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close