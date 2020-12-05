Gladys Franklin, a native of Lettsworth, Louisiana, departed this life on November 12, 2020 at the age of 97. Gladys was affectionately known as "Mother Franklin" to most people. She was the youngest of the Coleman siblings. Gladys loved life and helping people. She leaves to cherish her memory 3 children, Blaze, Angel, and Jeffrey Franklin; 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Eliska Coleman. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. until graveside service begins at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Era Baptist Church, 8616 Callegan Ln. Morganza, Louisiana. Interment to immediately follow in church cemetery. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

