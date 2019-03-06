Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Gwendolyn McCullough. View Sign

Gladys was born in Baton Rouge, La on Nov. 19th, 1939 to her loving parents Freddie W. Greene and Anna Mae Dunbar. She was a native of Baton Rouge, LA. She found God at an early age. She attended all grades of school in Baton Rouge, La including Capital High School from where she graduated. She attended Southern University A&M. She was a free spirit, A Good mother, sister, and grandmother who touched the lives of everyone who she encountered in this life. Her Homegoing Celebration will be held March 8 at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson sr. Dr., Baton Rouge. A visitation will be from 8:00 AM until religious service for 10:00 AM where we will proceed to lay her to rest with her husband Leonard McCullough at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Gladys was born in Baton Rouge, La on Nov. 19th, 1939 to her loving parents Freddie W. Greene and Anna Mae Dunbar. She was a native of Baton Rouge, LA. She found God at an early age. She attended all grades of school in Baton Rouge, La including Capital High School from where she graduated. She attended Southern University A&M. She was a free spirit, A Good mother, sister, and grandmother who touched the lives of everyone who she encountered in this life. Her Homegoing Celebration will be held March 8 at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson sr. Dr., Baton Rouge. A visitation will be from 8:00 AM until religious service for 10:00 AM where we will proceed to lay her to rest with her husband Leonard McCullough at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Funeral Home Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge

263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

(225) 383-8891 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close