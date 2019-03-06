Gladys was born in Baton Rouge, La on Nov. 19th, 1939 to her loving parents Freddie W. Greene and Anna Mae Dunbar. She was a native of Baton Rouge, LA. She found God at an early age. She attended all grades of school in Baton Rouge, La including Capital High School from where she graduated. She attended Southern University A&M. She was a free spirit, A Good mother, sister, and grandmother who touched the lives of everyone who she encountered in this life. Her Homegoing Celebration will be held March 8 at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson sr. Dr., Baton Rouge. A visitation will be from 8:00 AM until religious service for 10:00 AM where we will proceed to lay her to rest with her husband Leonard McCullough at Port Hudson National Cemetery.
