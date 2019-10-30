Gladys Kugler DeVall, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Prairieville, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the age of 89. She was a retired auditor for the State of Louisiana Department of Insurance. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 1pm at the DeVall Cemetery. She is survived by 4 sons: Ronald G. and Nancy Reihs DeVall of Ferriday, Wallace DeVall, Teddy D. and Kimberly Gaines DeVall, David L. and Becki Chaisson DeVall, and Eric L. and Ashley Nickens DeVall, all of Prairieville; daughter-in-law, Darlene Waller DeVall, also of Prairieville; and sister, Barbara K. Nasom of Baton Rouge. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Billy DeVall; parents, August P. "Gus" and Mable Gladys Avara Kugler; her brother, August Lorraine Kugler; a son, Donald Ray DeVall; and 3 grandchildren: Natalie and Audrie DeVall, and Ayden Knight. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to either the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home or to .