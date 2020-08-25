1/2
Gladys Marie Gilmore
On the morning of August 21, 2020 Gladys Marie Gilmore of Baton Rouge died at the age of 87. Loving Wife, Mother, grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister. Gladys was born in Prairieville to Murphy and Hernilda King in 1933 and lived in St. Gabriel. Gladys attended business school and worked at Ethyl Corporation in Baton Rouge. In April 1959, she married M.J. Gilmore and together they raised four children Karen, Karla, Keith and Kris. She was an avid reader and artist who enjoyed painting, crafts and gardening. She loved spending time with her family and playing cards with her Sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, Murphy and Hernilda, Brother Murphy George King and Sisters Beatrice Albarado, Mary Matson, and Ruthie Landry. She is survived by her husband M.J. Gilmore, Brother Charlie King, Sisters Inez Tircuit and Patricia Garcia, Daughters Karen Caronna and Karla Smith, Sons Keith Gilmore and Kris Gilmore. Grandchildren Alex Smith, Tyler Caronna, Jonah Smith, Jesse Caronna and Sara Gilmore and Great Granddaughters Zoey Caronna and Evelyn Smith and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 10 am until services at 11 am. Burial will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
