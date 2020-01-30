Gladys May Henry departed this life on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Prevost Memorial Hospital, Donaldsonville, LA. She was 86, a native and resident of Paincourtville, LA. Visitation on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Williams and Southall, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation at Pilgrim Baptist Church, Paincourtville, LA on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 8:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Survived by her husband, Theodist Henry; 1 brother, Columbus J. Washington (Beverly); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Jeanetta and Fredrick Washington, Sr.; 4 brothers, Rev. Edward, Frederick. Jr., Frank and Demas Washington. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020