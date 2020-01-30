Gladys May Henry

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys May Henry.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Paincourtville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Paincourtville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gladys May Henry departed this life on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Prevost Memorial Hospital, Donaldsonville, LA. She was 86, a native and resident of Paincourtville, LA. Visitation on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Williams and Southall, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation at Pilgrim Baptist Church, Paincourtville, LA on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 8:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Survived by her husband, Theodist Henry; 1 brother, Columbus J. Washington (Beverly); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Jeanetta and Fredrick Washington, Sr.; 4 brothers, Rev. Edward, Frederick. Jr., Frank and Demas Washington. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.