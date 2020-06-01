Gladys McDonald Olinde, "Mac", age 93, a resident of New Roads, passed away May 31, 2020 in New Roads, from natural causes. She was born December 12, 1926 in Liberty Miss. She graduated from McComb High School, attended LSU where she received a degree in Physical Education. There she met her husband I.G. who was newly returned from the war. They were married August 11, 1948 in Mc Comb Miss., and moved to New Roads when he got his law degree in 1949. She taught at St. Joseph's Academy until 1952. She spent the next few years raising her family, then taught at Poydras and False River Academy from 1965-1992. During that time she earned a master's degree in education. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, I. G. Olinde, her parents Charles and Beatrice McDonald, sister Cecile, and brother Charles. She is survived by her children Garrett, Tooney, Bobby and wife Melinda, Kathryn, Morgan, Tommy, and John, her brother Jimmy and wife Judy. She also has 12 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. The Mass will be at 11:00 am on June 4, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Please aware of St. Mary's guidelines for social distancing that are in place. Pallbearers are Igor, Ryan, Robbie, Joe, Travis, Damian, Jake, Tyler and Richard. Honorary Pallbearers are Dr. Brian Leblanc and Jared LaCour.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store