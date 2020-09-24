Gladys Noel Wheeler was born on June 28, 1928 and she transitioned into her heavenly home on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was 92 years old. She was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and a 1947 graduate of McKinley High School in Baton Rouge. Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, from 4pm- 7pm at Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at True Light Baptist Church, 3836 North Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Reverend Dennis R. Hebert, Sr. officiating. Visitation from 9am -10:45am and service will immediate follow at 11am. Masks Will Be Required. Interment and Graveside services at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA. She leaves to cherish her life, Her Loving and Devoted six children, Oscar Wheeler Jr, Dianne Wheeler, Brenda Wheeler Cola, Gloria Wheeler Winchester, Johnny Wheeler and Karen Wheeler Tony; two son-in-laws, Alvin Winchester and Michael Tony, Sr. and one daughter-in-law, Letha Mae Wheeler; seventeen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren; A devoted & caring niece, Peggy (Peg) Sterling Bradford; two God sons, Lionel Williams, Sr. and Freddie (June) Curry, Jr.; two Dear and Devoted friends, Don Chesson and Elizabeth Richards. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Wheeler, Sr.; father and mother, Edward and Elizabeth Noel; three sisters, Shirley Noel, Charlotte Noel Claiborne and Lillian Noel Sterling; two brothers, Edward Noel, Jr. and Joe Noel and four grandchildren. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.