Gladys Parker Eidson, born in Winona, MS, and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away peacefully at her home on August 21, 2019 at the age of 88. She is survived by her children Larry Eidson and Vicki Hinkston, daughter-in-law Debra Eidson, grandchildren Robin Silva and fiancée Heather, Nicholas Eidson and wife Chelsie, Ryan Eidson and wife Amber, Nikki Tanner and husband Blake, great-grandchildren Raven Silva, Jaylynn Williamson, Harper and Holland Eidson, Kai, Kullen, and Kamden Tanner, siblings Ray, Wayne, Sidney, and Bud Parker, Linnie Mae Collins, Inez Pickens, and Sue Napolitano. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Cammie Parker, husband Henry Eidson Sr., son Henry Eidson Jr., siblings Edward and Eugene Parker, Lorean Hasie and Averdean Bell, and eight other half-siblings. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019 at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs from 3-6pm, with services at 6pm. The family wishes to send special thanks to the Hospice of Baton Rouge for the care provided in her final weeks, and to Karen, Julie, Todd, Diane, and Chrystal for their attentiveness and compassion.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019