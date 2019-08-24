Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Parker Eidson. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

Gladys Parker Eidson, born in Winona, MS, and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away peacefully at her home on August 21, 2019 at the age of 88. She is survived by her children Larry Eidson and Vicki Hinkston, daughter-in-law Debra Eidson, grandchildren Robin Silva and fiancée Heather, Nicholas Eidson and wife Chelsie, Ryan Eidson and wife Amber, Nikki Tanner and husband Blake, great-grandchildren Raven Silva, Jaylynn Williamson, Harper and Holland Eidson, Kai, Kullen, and Kamden Tanner, siblings Ray, Wayne, Sidney, and Bud Parker, Linnie Mae Collins, Inez Pickens, and Sue Napolitano. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Cammie Parker, husband Henry Eidson Sr., son Henry Eidson Jr., siblings Edward and Eugene Parker, Lorean Hasie and Averdean Bell, and eight other half-siblings. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019 at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs from 3-6pm, with services at 6pm. The family wishes to send special thanks to the Hospice of Baton Rouge for the care provided in her final weeks, and to Karen, Julie, Todd, Diane, and Chrystal for their attentiveness and compassion. Gladys Parker Eidson, born in Winona, MS, and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away peacefully at her home on August 21, 2019 at the age of 88. She is survived by her children Larry Eidson and Vicki Hinkston, daughter-in-law Debra Eidson, grandchildren Robin Silva and fiancée Heather, Nicholas Eidson and wife Chelsie, Ryan Eidson and wife Amber, Nikki Tanner and husband Blake, great-grandchildren Raven Silva, Jaylynn Williamson, Harper and Holland Eidson, Kai, Kullen, and Kamden Tanner, siblings Ray, Wayne, Sidney, and Bud Parker, Linnie Mae Collins, Inez Pickens, and Sue Napolitano. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Cammie Parker, husband Henry Eidson Sr., son Henry Eidson Jr., siblings Edward and Eugene Parker, Lorean Hasie and Averdean Bell, and eight other half-siblings. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019 at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs from 3-6pm, with services at 6pm. The family wishes to send special thanks to the Hospice of Baton Rouge for the care provided in her final weeks, and to Karen, Julie, Todd, Diane, and Chrystal for their attentiveness and compassion. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close