Gladys Sanford-Deamer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Sanford-Deamer.
Service Information
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5222
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cedar Grove Temple COGIC
19984 Pride -Baywood Rd
Greenwell Springs, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedar Grove Temple COGIC
19984 Pride -Baywood Rd
Greenwell Springs, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Missionary Gladys Sanford-Deamer, affectionately known as "Rea" to her family and friends, departed this earthly life to receive her Heavenly Crown on Friday October 18, 2019 at her home in Baywood, La. Homegoing services will convene on Friday, October 25, 2019, Visitation from 12:00 pm until religious services at 2:00 pm at Cedar Grove Temple COGIC, 19984 Pride -Baywood Rd, Greenwell Springs, La., Superintendent Ezra Shannon, Sr., Officiating. Professional Services entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.