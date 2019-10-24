Missionary Gladys Sanford-Deamer, affectionately known as "Rea" to her family and friends, departed this earthly life to receive her Heavenly Crown on Friday October 18, 2019 at her home in Baywood, La. Homegoing services will convene on Friday, October 25, 2019, Visitation from 12:00 pm until religious services at 2:00 pm at Cedar Grove Temple COGIC, 19984 Pride -Baywood Rd, Greenwell Springs, La., Superintendent Ezra Shannon, Sr., Officiating. Professional Services entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019