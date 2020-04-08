Gladys Smith Bickham Valliant, 92, a resident of the Bogue Chitto Community near Mount Hermon, LA, died Tuesday night, April 7, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center. She was a longtime active member of Bogue Chitto Baptist Church and had retired from National Food Store as a head cashier with over 30 years of service. Gladys enjoyed flower gardening, cooking and canning vegetables. She loved to play Rook to pass the time. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Herbert and Martha Bickham of Pride, LA, 2 daughters Carolyn B. Farmer of Mobile, AL and Helen Bickham of St. Amant, 3 grandsons and a spouse Dwain and Lana Bickham, Blair Farmer and Cliff Farmer, 4 great-grandchildren Lindsey Bickham, Trinity Farmer, Kimble Farmer and Christopher Farmer, 3 step-children and spouses Woody and Carol Valliant, Perry and Madeline Valliant and Nedra and Bobby Baker; also numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband John Valliant, father of her children Wayne Bickham, son Thomas Bickham, parents Chance C. Smith Celia Bickham Smith, and each of her siblings as she was the last of a family of 16, 3 sisters Mary Perry Ratcliff, Laurie Lester, Joyce Smith Bickham, 9 brothers C.B., Oliver, Elmo, Seth, Tom, C.C., Jay, Charles, Hubert and three infant brothers. A graveside funeral service will be held in the Bogue Chitto Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 am Friday, April 10 with Rev. Calvin Crowe officiating. Due to the circumstances impacting our community, a public memorial service for her friends and family will take place in her church at a more appropriate time in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Bogue Chitto Cemetery Fund (40129 Hwy. 438, Mt. Hermon, LA 70450) or the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Fund (25393 Mt. Pisgah Road, Mt. Hermon, LA 70450). Pallbearers: Law Ponder, Malcolm Smith, Dewitt Perry, Barry Smith, David Burch, Sherman Burch. Honorary Pallbearers are Earl Forrest and the Deacons of Bogue Chitto Baptist Church. Obituaries can be viewed online at www.crainfh.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020