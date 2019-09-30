Gladys Stansberry Harris entered into eternal rest on September 24, 2019 at the age of 90. She was a Retired Teacher with the West Baton Rouge Parish School System. Survived by her son, Donnie Roy Patterson and brother, Earl Stansberry. Visitation Saturday, October 5, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Scott United Methodist Church, 310 Atchafalaya St., Port Allen, LA. Pastor Mary Ann Robinson, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5, 2019