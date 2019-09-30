Gladys Stansberry Harris

Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Scott United Methodist Church
310 Atchafalaya St
Port Allen, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Scott United Methodist Church
310 Atchafalaya St.
Port Allen, LA
View Map
Obituary
Gladys Stansberry Harris entered into eternal rest on September 24, 2019 at the age of 90. She was a Retired Teacher with the West Baton Rouge Parish School System. Survived by her son, Donnie Roy Patterson and brother, Earl Stansberry. Visitation Saturday, October 5, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Scott United Methodist Church, 310 Atchafalaya St., Port Allen, LA. Pastor Mary Ann Robinson, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5, 2019
