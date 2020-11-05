Gladys Temples Bankston, 90, went to her eternal home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was a resident of Zachary and born in Franklinton. She was owner and operator of Bankston's 5 and 10 store, cake decorator and real estate agent. Her hobbies included bowling, seamstress, artist, ceramics and playing rook with her neighbors. She was a longtime member of Eastern Star. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Zachary from 10:00 am until service time at 11:00 am conducted by Dr. Wayne Barnes. Burial will follow in Azalea Rest Cemetery, Zachary. She is survived by her 5 daughters, Brenda B. and Jim Morris, Loretta B. and Melvin Morgan, Rae B. and Ron Cupp, Gayle B. and Art West and Theresa B. and Billy Howes, one son, Calvin Isaac and Tammy Bankston, Jr., 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Isaac Bankston, Sr., parents, Oscar and Ada Temples, 7 sisters and 4 brothers. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806.

