Gladys Turnley, a resident of Plaquemine, LA transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Iberville Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center at the age of 92. Visitation on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitation continues on Friday, August, 21, 2020 at Mt Airy Baptist Church, 62440 Rev. Calvin Jenkins Street, Plaquemine, LA from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. Interment in Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories, three sons, Rev. Herman Walker, Charles B. Turnley and Aaron Cole Turnley; three sisters, Liddie Dickerson, Elizabeth Dickerson and Annie Dickerson Christophe (Herman); one brother Roger Dickerson; eight grandchildren; fourteen grandchildren and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Levy and Carrie Riley Dickerson; husband, Herman Walker; daughter Delia Mae Turnley; sisters Carrie Dickerson, Helen Dickerson, Patricia Dickerson Walker; brothers, Levy Dickerson Jr., Walter, Willie and Leroy Dickerson.

