Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glavin "Babe" Broussard. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 5535 Superior Drive Baton Rouge , LA 70816 (225)-293-4174 Send Flowers Obituary

A native of Hobart and lifelong resident of Prairieville, Glavin died at his residence on September 18, 2019 at the age of 91. He was a Cattleman and Land Developer, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who inspired us in many ways. He loved his work, his employees, his cattlemen friends and his community. He was proud of where he came from and always let people know how much he loved living here, sharing the fact that he had P.O. Box 2. He was affectionately known as the "Mayor of Prairieville." He was a member of the Louisiana Cattleman's Association, a Charter Member of the Prairieville Fire Department, Honorary Member of the Louisiana Sheriff's Association, member of the Commander Club for Disabled American Veterans and supporter of St. Jude Hospital. He was a country boy born and raised on a cattle farm, who spent most of his life raising beef cattle, working a thousand acres of family land and three family owned stockyards. His Daddy purchased horses for his sons at the King Ranch in Texas, and there Babe chose the most majestic quarter horse, his beloved "Honey Boy." He was an extra in the movie "The Long Hot Summer" and played cards on set with Paul Newman. He loved travel and did so by every means of transportation. One of the most enjoyable being traveling months at a time with his wife and friends in their motor homes to every state in the US; a memorable time being the trip from Alaska to Key West. Although he traveled out of the country and thought the entire world was beautiful, he loved the US most. He spent much time enjoying family and friends and never missed a life celebration. He was graced with a good life and attributed his longevity to taking care of his health. Survived by two daughters: Victoria Geismar and Melanie Broussard; six grandchildren: Ashley LeJeune and husband Todd; Dr. London Lyons and husband Dr. John; Jasmine Tamplet and husband Jason; Fernand Guidry IV and wife Lindsay; Leon Geismar III; Lucas Geismar and wife Darce'; ten great grandchildren: Raven Guidry, Tristen LeJeune; Kate, Abby and John Lyons IV; Nash and Jett Tamplet; Hayden Guidry; Ronan Geismar; and Lucas Gray Geismar; special nieces: Marlene Delatte, Lisa Broussard, Mona Sider; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife of 50 years and mother of his children, Ramona "Noonie" Landry Broussard; son Glavin Daniel Broussard and daughter Pamela Guidry; parents: Cal and Amy Broussard; three sisters: Delma Broussard, Mavis Hodgeson and Glerma Babin; three brothers: Bruce Sr., Elvin and Coy; nephew Coy Michael Broussard and sister-in-law Marion Broussard. Special thanks to his beloved assistant Tammy Dixon, special sitter Peggy Morris, and his Clarity Hospice Team: Katie, Teri, Carla and Wendy. A private burial is planned for a later date. A native of Hobart and lifelong resident of Prairieville, Glavin died at his residence on September 18, 2019 at the age of 91. He was a Cattleman and Land Developer, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who inspired us in many ways. He loved his work, his employees, his cattlemen friends and his community. He was proud of where he came from and always let people know how much he loved living here, sharing the fact that he had P.O. Box 2. He was affectionately known as the "Mayor of Prairieville." He was a member of the Louisiana Cattleman's Association, a Charter Member of the Prairieville Fire Department, Honorary Member of the Louisiana Sheriff's Association, member of the Commander Club for Disabled American Veterans and supporter of St. Jude Hospital. He was a country boy born and raised on a cattle farm, who spent most of his life raising beef cattle, working a thousand acres of family land and three family owned stockyards. His Daddy purchased horses for his sons at the King Ranch in Texas, and there Babe chose the most majestic quarter horse, his beloved "Honey Boy." He was an extra in the movie "The Long Hot Summer" and played cards on set with Paul Newman. He loved travel and did so by every means of transportation. One of the most enjoyable being traveling months at a time with his wife and friends in their motor homes to every state in the US; a memorable time being the trip from Alaska to Key West. Although he traveled out of the country and thought the entire world was beautiful, he loved the US most. He spent much time enjoying family and friends and never missed a life celebration. He was graced with a good life and attributed his longevity to taking care of his health. Survived by two daughters: Victoria Geismar and Melanie Broussard; six grandchildren: Ashley LeJeune and husband Todd; Dr. London Lyons and husband Dr. John; Jasmine Tamplet and husband Jason; Fernand Guidry IV and wife Lindsay; Leon Geismar III; Lucas Geismar and wife Darce'; ten great grandchildren: Raven Guidry, Tristen LeJeune; Kate, Abby and John Lyons IV; Nash and Jett Tamplet; Hayden Guidry; Ronan Geismar; and Lucas Gray Geismar; special nieces: Marlene Delatte, Lisa Broussard, Mona Sider; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife of 50 years and mother of his children, Ramona "Noonie" Landry Broussard; son Glavin Daniel Broussard and daughter Pamela Guidry; parents: Cal and Amy Broussard; three sisters: Delma Broussard, Mavis Hodgeson and Glerma Babin; three brothers: Bruce Sr., Elvin and Coy; nephew Coy Michael Broussard and sister-in-law Marion Broussard. Special thanks to his beloved assistant Tammy Dixon, special sitter Peggy Morris, and his Clarity Hospice Team: Katie, Teri, Carla and Wendy. A private burial is planned for a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close