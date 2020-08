Or Copy this URL to Share

Public viewing for retired school teacher Gladys Knighten Carney, age 82, will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Greater Mount Canaan, 5820 Evangeline St., from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held immediately following - Hope Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA (Immediate family only). Masks are required at viewing.

