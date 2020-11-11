Glen Alan Chamblee passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in a car accident at the age of 68. He was born on June 19, 1952 in Gulfport, MS to James Monroe and Anna Thelma Ford Chamblee. A longtime resident of French Settlement, LA, he graduated from Baker High School in 1971 and held the track record for the 440 dash. Glen enlisted in the United States Army in 1972 and proudly served during the Vietnam War. Glen was a people person and was easily liked by everyone who met him. From Motorpool in the Army he came home and worked at City News Stand with his father in Baton Rouge, LA. He then bought a po-boy place around the corner from the news stand and purchased the old Bi Lo's at Choctaw/Scenic, Glen's Eat Place in Baker, LA, and Stockyard Café in Baton Rouge, La., and from there is where his food business was born. He is survived by his loving children, Sonja C. Stewart, Tonja C. Daigle (Guy), and Dustin Chamblee (Kacie); grandchildren, Amber M. Stewart, Austin M. Stewart, Sumer M. Chamblee, Holden J. Daigle, and Madisyn M. Daigle; and brother, James Morris Chamblee( Christine). He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Jimmy Ray Chamblee and Regina Kay Chamblee. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Please visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com
to leave condolences to the family.