1/1
Glen Alan Chamblee
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glen Alan Chamblee passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in a car accident at the age of 68. He was born on June 19, 1952 in Gulfport, MS to James Monroe and Anna Thelma Ford Chamblee. A longtime resident of French Settlement, LA, he graduated from Baker High School in 1971 and held the track record for the 440 dash. Glen enlisted in the United States Army in 1972 and proudly served during the Vietnam War. Glen was a people person and was easily liked by everyone who met him. From Motorpool in the Army he came home and worked at City News Stand with his father in Baton Rouge, LA. He then bought a po-boy place around the corner from the news stand and purchased the old Bi Lo's at Choctaw/Scenic, Glen's Eat Place in Baker, LA, and Stockyard Café in Baton Rouge, La., and from there is where his food business was born. He is survived by his loving children, Sonja C. Stewart, Tonja C. Daigle (Guy), and Dustin Chamblee (Kacie); grandchildren, Amber M. Stewart, Austin M. Stewart, Sumer M. Chamblee, Holden J. Daigle, and Madisyn M. Daigle; and brother, James Morris Chamblee( Christine). He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Jimmy Ray Chamblee and Regina Kay Chamblee. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Please visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com to leave condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved