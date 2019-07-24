Lieutenant Colonel Glen B. Wesley, USAF, Retired, age 74, passed peacefully from this life on July 22, 2019, in the loving presence of his wife, daughters and grandchildren. Glen Wesley is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara "Bobbie" Sylvest Wesley of Baton Rouge, LA; daughters, Becky Murrell of Baton Rouge, LA; Amanda Wesley of New Orleans, LA; Holly Doucet of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Savannah Murrell, Jackson Murrell, Brooks Murrell, Neve Doucet, Chase Doucet of Baton Rouge, LA; and brother Bart Wesley (Sandra) of Denham Springs, LA. He is preceded in death by his father Ivy Otis Wesley and mother Birdie Sibley Wesley; grandchildren Chaz Doucet and Marigny Doucet; and sister Norma Jean Thames. Born February 24, 1945 in Baton Rouge, LA, Glen quickly learned the value of hard work, and enjoyed the challenge of running a dairy farm at a young age. With a passion and talent for rodeo, he was riding bulls and bucking horses in his mid-teens and took advantage of every opportunity to compete, eventually earning championships at the state level. He graduated from Greensburg High School, then went on to graduate from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, where he met his beloved wife, Bobbie. They married two years later on April 8, 1967. Shortly after, they embarked on what would be a successful and adventurous career in the Air Force. Having held numerous positions within Military, Strategic and Tactical Airlift Command, he served our country for 22 years, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Following his military career, he spent several years in private club management at The Cumberland Club in Nashville, TN and the Country Club of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. A natural artisan, Glen embraced the opportunity to spend retirement carving beautiful waterfowl, and creating custom ironwork, featured in various galleries throughout the nation. Unfortunately, that long-term plan was cut short following the diagnosis of ALS in 2010. A man of faith and remarkable strength, Glen never lost his will to live, often reminding his family and friends it wasn't about dying, it was about living. He did just that. He lived his life to the fullest, and gave new meaning to the phrase "cherish every moment". An inspiration to many inside and outside of the ALS community, he was honored with the ALS Iron Horse Award in 2017- the Association's top honor, named after Lou Gehrig, who suffered from the disease and earned the nickname "Iron Horse" for his prowess, durability and character as a Hall of Fame baseball player for the New York Yankees. He spent 52 years with his wife Bobbie, whom he called the love of his life, and whose love and care he attributed to his nearly 10 years of surviving ALS. Pallbearers are Jackson Murrell, Brooks Murrell, Chase Doucet, Bart Wesley, Doug Krcma and Wesley Krcma. Honorary pallbearers are Cecil Patin, Sid Gale, Malcolm Davis, John Hancock, and Buddy Chapman. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge. Visitation 10:00 – 12:00 pm. Mass 12:00 – 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 24 to July 26, 2019