Glen "David" Hunter passed away peacefully at Our Lady of The Lake on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the age of 58. He was a landscape contractor and he owned his own business Hunter's Landscape and Maintenance. Native of Baton Rouge, and resident of Satsuma, LA. He is survived by his daughter McKenzie Lyn Hunter, his siblings Valinda Smith & brother-in-law Bob Smith, Don W. Hunter, Karen Hunter Marchand, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his best friend since childhood, Blane Hebert. David was a father to one, and a dad to many. He is also survived by his sons Tristan Keller, Kane Crozier, and Canaan Jerez. As well as his first set of sons Justin, Jake, Joey, and Josh Joffrion. His grandson Julian Saint Jerez, and his godsons Reed, Blaise, and Gage Bonadona. David was a lover of life and will be missed by many. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in David's honor to the . Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant 225-644-9683.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019