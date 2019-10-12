Glen Roger Girlinghouse born October 15, 1941 in Baton Rouge passed away peacefully at his home with family on October 11, 2019. Roger was the eldest of six siblings. Roger is survived by a son, Hollis Girlinghouse, a brother, Jerry and wife Barbara Girlinghouse, sister, Katie and husband Larry Castille which were Rogers caregivers until his passing. Roger was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Barbara Elaine Girlinghouse, sons, Wayne and Roy Girlinghouse, parents, Guvie and Grace Girlinghouse, Matt and Melvin Girlinghouse and a sister Guvie Lea Coolman. The family would like to thank Dr. Rebecca David for the love and care she has shown for his family. Roger had a very special place in his heart for two of his great-nephews, JJ and Justin Girlinghouse. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019