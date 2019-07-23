Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glen Wayne Bracey. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Glen Wayne Bracey went home to be with his lord and savior, Jesus Christ, on July 17, 2019, at the age of 57, after an eighteen month battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully with his immediate family present at his side in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Glen was a native of Baton Rouge born on May 29, 1962. After relocating with his family at a young age he spent years in Covington, Louisiana and is a graduate of Covington High School. Glen attended college at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, Louisiana. He also served 9 years in the Army National Guard and achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Glen moved back to Baton Rouge in 2001 where he worked as a plumber and pipe fitter until he was diagnosed with cancer. Glen never met a stranger and loved to have fun. He was passionate about music, loved to sing, play the guitar and drums. Glen served with these talents in church, in the community and with those he loved. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Otho S. Townley and Lucille A. (Cowart) Townley, Cecil Nelson Bracey, Sr. and Hilda Gerlene (Alexander) Bracey. He is survived by his wife, Sherry (Nugent) Bracey; parents, Paul F. Bracey and Glenda F. (Townley) Bracey; brothers and sisters-in-law, Terance P. Bracey and Cathy (Hitchcock) Bracey, Daniel K. Bracey and Terry (Carr) Bracey; and three nephews. There will be a visitation at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70726, on Saturday, July 27, from 2 p.m. until memorial service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospice of Baton Rouge by donating online at https://hospicebr.org/giving , calling 225-767-4673 or mailing to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Checks should be made payable to The Hospice of Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 23 to July 27, 2019

