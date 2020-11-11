1/1
Glenda Accardo
Glenda Accardo, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 10:43 pm at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Charlotte Webb; her siblings, Kathleen, Bud, and Norma; her son, Greg Rabun; first husband, Mark Rabun; second husband, Anthony Accardo and a step-daughter, April Accardo. Glenda is survived by her son Ricky Rabun and his spouse Terri; daughter Karen Rabun Broussard and her spouse, Ronnie; step-son Matthew Accardo; nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and a nephew. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11 am at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Park
