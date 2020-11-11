Glenda Accardo, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 10:43 pm at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Charlotte Webb; her siblings, Kathleen, Bud, and Norma; her son, Greg Rabun; first husband, Mark Rabun; second husband, Anthony Accardo and a step-daughter, April Accardo. Glenda is survived by her son Ricky Rabun and his spouse Terri; daughter Karen Rabun Broussard and her spouse, Ronnie; step-son Matthew Accardo; nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and a nephew. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11 am at Roselawn Memorial Park.

