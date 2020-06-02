2 Timothy 4:7-8 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, and I have kept the faith." It is with sad hearts we share the passing of Glenda Ayo Duplessis at 3:35 a.m. Saturday, May 30th, at her home in Gonzales, Louisiana. Glenda was born on December 6, 1937, in Plaquemine, Louisiana. Visiting will be at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Father Joshua Johnson. Burial in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please practice social distancing. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Harold Paul Duplessis; her parents, Dewey and Mabel Templet Ayo; and sister, Winona Ayo Moran. She is survived by her son, Lester Joseph Duplessis; daughter and son-in-law, Betsy and Glynn Parent, Jr.; her grandchildren, Cheyenne Marie Parent, Colt Michael Parent, and Mindi Parent Hugman; great grandchildren, Margaret, Caroline, and Zelie; and her precious dog, Buster. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Glenda's family was her world and constant focus, and she loved them unconditionally. Glenda was a generous, loving person who enjoyed time spent with family and friends, especially many trail rides and fishing trips with her husband, where she was always cooking for the group and loved every minute of it. She enjoyed attending rodeos watching family and friends compete in barrel racing and other rodeo activities. Glenda always had a fresh pot of coffee brewing and a cup ready for anyone stopping by to visit. Having friends and family sitting around her table filled her with happiness and always put a smile on her face. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, and never missed the opportunity to share her pots of goodness with everyone, straight from the kindness of her heart. She was a true and strong Southern Lady, proud of all her family and enjoyed any time spent with them and with friends. Glenda enjoyed life to the fullest, and never missed the opportunity for hugs and expressions of love to everyone. Glenda's strong faith and love of God and Jesus brought her comfort. She truly wanted everyone to be happy. Her faith never wavered, even as she grew weaker and no matter how she felt. When she could not attend church, she would daily watch Catholic Mass on the television and prayed her Rosary. Glenda was a hard worker, a joy, a treasure, a true gift from God, and at times a spitfire to be dealt with, but always with reason, kindness and forgiveness. Glenda will be missed by all who knew her, by each member of her family, and all of her friends. Glenda will always hold a special place in our hearts, and she will be remembered by each of us in our own way. Special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge and all the nurses for the care and love given to Glenda. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.