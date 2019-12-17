Guest Book View Sign Service Information Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory 2000 N Morrison Blvd Hammond , LA 70401 (985)-345-5801 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory 2000 N Morrison Blvd Hammond , LA 70401 View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory 2000 N Morrison Blvd Hammond , LA 70401 View Map Service 1:30 PM Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory 2000 N Morrison Blvd Hammond , LA 70401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

2nd Timothy 4: 7-9. 7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith; 8 in the future there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award me on that day; and not only to me but also to all who have loved His appearing. Personal Concerns 9 Make every effort to come to me soon. On December 15, 2019, Glenda Battles Booth passed at her home in Pumpkin Center. Glenda was surrounded by her loves- George Booth; Matthew, Samantha and Kaydance, and Linda Reynolds. Glenda knew it was time to go to her eternal home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Glenda was born on March 9, 1957 in Magnolia, Mississippi, along with her sister Linda. As twins, they had a special bond throughout their life. Glenda graduated from Amite High School and SLU. She retired from the Department of Health and Hospitals. She married her love George Booth on October 26, 1985. They shared love and passion throughout their married life. Glenda often said there was never a dull moment with George. He even kept her laughing throughout the many treatments! George was her Rock! They were blessed with children Matthew Booth and Samantha B. Verneuil, and granddaughter Kaydance Grace Verneuil. Glenda is survived by her husband George Booth; children, Matthew Booth and Samantha B. Verneuil; granddaughter, Kaydance Grace; siblings, Judy Smith (Larry), June Doughty (Jerry), Robert Battles (Mary), Margie Davis (Gerald) and Linda Reynolds (Jerry); and brother in law and sister in law, Olen Booth and Kathryn Bailey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Geraldine Battles; grandparents Nathan and Lucile Battles and Merritt and Berta Allen; and her father in law and mother in law, George Sr. and Bobbie Booth. The family gives special thanks to Dr. Greg Allen and UAMS Myeloma Institute, Little Rock Arkansas. Visitation for Family and Friends will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana, 70401. Visitation will resume on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 12:00 pm until the Funeral Service begins at 1:30 pm, at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, Louisiana, 70401. Interment will follow at Fendlason Cemetery in Folsom, Louisiana. 