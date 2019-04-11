Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda Danna Anderson. View Sign

Glenda Danna Anderson a resident of Killian, La passed on April 9, 2019 at the age of 70. She retired from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Helen Danna, her brothers Thomas and Larry Danna and grandson Corey Ellis. She is survived by her sister Ann Watts, her daughters Teri(Terrace) Shaffer and husband Jack Shaffer, Kellie Germany, Roxie Iverstine, Sharon Anderson and son Glen Anderson. Glenda had eleven grandchildren: Alexandrine Achee, Alysha Mills, Jack Shaffer Jr, Hunter Anderson, Christopher Ellis, Dustin Ellis, Brittany Breaux, Brandon Welch, Mariah Germany, Kayla Iverstine, Patrick Iverstine Jr, twelve great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Glenda enjoyed fishing and her family. Nothing brought her more joy than visits from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family. A memorial will be held in her honor Friday, April 12, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Teri's houseboat Pete's Landing Road Livingston, LA.

