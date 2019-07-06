Glenda Marie Brown entered into eternal rest on June 30, 2019 at the age of 57. She graduated from Scotlandville High School and attended Southern University. She loved her family, all kinds of crafts and animals. Survived by her husband, Melvin Brown Sr.; son, Melvin Brown Jr.; sister, Loretha Cook Thomas; brothers, James Cook Sr., Robert Cook and Lee Dell Cook; grandchildren, Maxwell Brown and Kaz Valentine. Preceded in death by her father, James Cook Sr.; mother, Hermie Cook; brothers, Donald Cook Sr., Ronald Cook, Nathaniel Cook and Alfred Cook; grandparents, Willie & Bertha Bankston and Alma & Isiah Cook. Visitation Tuesday, July 9, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Otis Collins, officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 6 to July 9, 2019