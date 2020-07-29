Glenda Mueller, 80, died July 15, 2020 at our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Glenda, was born on September 20, 1939, in Phoenix, Arizona, the daughter of Thomas Leo and Mary Hellen Miller. Glenda graduated from North Phoenix High School, class of 1957. Following graduation, and after a couple years of higher education, Glenda met, fell in love with and married Lawrence David Mueller. They settled down in West Covina, California to raise a family. Glenda worked a job here and there when money was tight, but her most important job and the one she was proudest of was Wife, Mother and Homemaker. In 2018, Glenda, and her husband Larry, relocated to Denham Springs, Louisiana to spend more time with their family. In addition to her father and mother, she was predeceased by her husband Lawrence David Mueller, who was her one true love and life-long companion. Surviving are her daughters, Nancy Gail Crane and her husband, Kevin, of Denham Springs; Mary Ann Stewart of Denham Springs; five grandchildren, Bradley Jackson, Bryce Jackson, Brooke Jackson, Daniella Crane and Hailey Crane; two brothers, Jack Miller of Mesa, Arizona and Tom Miller of Phoenix, Arizona; one sister, Linda Foster of Moorpark, California; several cousins, nieces and nephews. A short cremation burial will be held at Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Rd., Zachary, LA 70791, date to be determined. A celebration of life gathering at the home of Mary Stewart in Denham Springs with follow the burial. Those who wish to remember Glenda in a special way may make gifts to her memory to the American Kidney Fund online or at 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

