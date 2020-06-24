Glenda Nell Pittman Easley
"So many things of Mom I miss-Her gentle hug and tender kiss. I still can feel her warm embrace. And picture yet her loving face. A mothers' tasks are never done. And Heaven must have needed one. For angels came and took her hand and led her to God's promised land. She's surely kept quire busy there while brushing little angels' hair. And making sure they're dressed just right. Not staying out too late at night. Although there's sadness, this I know-She's waiting there, her face aglow I close my eyes and I can see her arms still open wide for me." Glenda Nell Pittman Easley, died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was 77 years old, a resident of Ethel and was a retired Lieutenant from Feliciana Forensics with over 30 years of service.Visitation will be at Second Baptist Church in Jackson on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9 am until service at 1 pm conducted by Rev. Clark Fooshee and Rev. Raymond Taylor. Burial will be in Jackson Cemetery, Jackson. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Shuff, Tammy Hobgood (Robin) and "Charlie Brown" Clayton Easley, Jr. Siblings, Betty Duncan, Diane Freemyer (Fred), Wanda Liendro (Jose') and David Pittman. Grandchildren, Brandi Hobgood (Herschel), John Easley (Latanya) Haley Hobgood, Ben Shuff (Ashley), Jayden Easley, Brittany Warren, Brianna Zuniga, Rachel White and Joey White and 10 great grandchildren. Glenda is preceded in death by her husband, C.L. Easley, grandson, William Easley, parents, David and Esther Pittman and siblings, Thomas Gerald and Jimmy Darrell Pittman. Pallbearers will be John Easley, Jayson Freemyer, Benjamin Shuff, Joey White, Derek Carpenter and Herschel Behr. Honorary pallbearers will be her great grand kids. Memorial donations may be made to help defray funeral expenses for her daughter in law, Dawn Easley. Share sympathies at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate on Jun. 24, 2020.
