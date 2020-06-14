Glenda Sue Gates Hicks
A long-time resident of the Baton Rouge area, Glenda Sue Gates Hicks passed away on June 12, 2020 at the age of 73. She retired as a patient scheduler for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center after 47 years. Glenda adored her family and friends but was tough as nails when she needed to be. She was avid reader of mystery novels, adored her cats, and was a loving mother to her son. She is greatly loved and will be dearly missed. Glenda is survived by her son Joseph Scott Hicks of Slaughter, LA; and siblings Barbara Janette Harris (husband James L.) of Wesfield, NC, John Gregory Gates (wife Charlotte Helen Bercier) of Baton Rouge, and Brenda Jolene Matthews of Keller, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents Albert Elmo Gates and Barbara Helene Clark Gates; and brother-in-law Mark Matthews. As per her request, no services will be held at this time. Donations in Glenda's honor may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
