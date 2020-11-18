Glenn "Delly" Adkins Delafield, Jr., born June 19, 1942, passed away peacefully at home on November 17, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He enjoyed life to the fullest, but his pride and joy was in his children and grandchildren. He loved them "all the sky". Delly served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 until 1968; spending most of that time aboard the U.S.S Atule. He spent his career as an educator, coach, and administrator in both the Ascension and East Baton Rouge school systems, sharing his knowledge with of hundreds lives. Delly is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cheryl, his four children - Erin Delafield, Wil Delafield (wife Rachel), Kelly Sicard (husband Brent), Andrew Delafield (wife Mamiko), bonus sons Gerald "Doc" Clear (wife Charity), Scott Clear (wife Vanessa), 12 grandchildren - Caleb and Christian Shaw, Elizabeth, Emma Callie, Aly, and Luke Delafield, Scott, Brooklynn, Kade, and Matthew Sicard, and Alyssa and Aria Delafield, brothers - Wilton and Bryant (wife Kathy), sister - Dena (husband Landess), brother-in-law Kenny Barras (wife Roxann), first cousin Lyndra Pate Daniel (husband William), nephew Mark Delafield (wife Celeste), nieces Leanne Meloncon (husband Robbie), Amanda Lapeyrouse (husband Zach), Dawn Haase, Deanna Haase, Glynna Haase (husband Ed). As well as Erin and Wil Delafield's mother, Dorothy Clear. A heartfelt thank you goes out to New Century Hospice of Prairieville, LA, especially Sandra, Mel, and Emily, our angels on Earth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Research Foundation at 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.