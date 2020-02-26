Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Anthony Scardina. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Committal 10:00 AM Garden View Mausoleum at Greenoaks Memorial Park and Funeral Home Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Anthony Scardina, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and resident of Prairieville, LA, is now resting in peace after passing away on February 13, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born September 28, 1957 to Anthony (Scotty) N. Scardina and Geraldine (Gerry) McNeil Scardina; both of whom preceded him in death. Glenn spent most of his adult life working in the family business as a skilled refrigeration technician. He loved everything old and enjoyed hunting for antiques, especially old military antiquities. Glenn faced several major struggles in his life. Physically, he was forced to deal with polycystic kidney disease, an inherited condition that has been all too familiar to many in our family, however it was his struggle with addiction that unfortunately defined Glenn's life. This struggle began rather early in his life and continued until his death. While he was able to conquer it at times and for some lengthy periods, it always seemed to be lurking around a corner waiting to lure him back in. Addiction robbed him and those of us who loved him of the opportunity to be with the real Glenn. Deep down, he was a very kind-hearted, gentle soul who loved to laugh, and who had a razor-sharp wit about him. He could spar with the best! He was smart, although he didn't know it or believe it. He could fix most anything and could rattle off names and information about old guns and antiques in a second. He loved his family deeply, especially his daughters. He is survived by those daughters, Nicole Scardina McClendon (David), and Jennifer Weatherly (Adam). Glenn is also survived by his grandchildren, Nicholas and Miya Yuratich, Lola and Stella McClendon, as well as his siblings, Keith Scardina (Cindy), Leigh Scardina (Jeanne), Bret Scardina (Sonya), Wendy Scardina Quinlan (Joey) and numerous nieces and nephews. And it just wouldn't be right not to mention his sweet Gracie Lynn, who provided so much love and comfort to Glenn over the years-he truly loved that pup and was deeply heart broken when she passed. He often said she was his best friend and gave her much credit for giving him the will to keep going. We all hope that they too are reunited on the other side. Rest in peace Glenn. Family and close friends are invited to attend the Rite of Committal Service in the Garden View Mausoleum at Greenoaks Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LOPA-Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency, 68190 Highway 190 Service Rd., Covington, LA 70422/1-800-521-GIVE or to 