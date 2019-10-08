The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Glenn B. "Beau" Harris, resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on October 7, 2019 at the age 73. Glenn served in the United States Navy. Glenn is survived by his wife, Ann Harris; his children, Glenn Scott Harris, Dale Harris, and Tina Harris Rochester and husband John Rochester; his grandchildren, Terra Harris, Luke Rochester and Jacob Rochester; and his sisters, Allie Harris Giggar and Betty Gene Gayle. He is preceded in death by his parents, Valmond John Harris and Ruby Lott Harris; and his siblings, Ruby Jeanette Greene and Valmond James Harris. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
