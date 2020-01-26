A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Glenn D. Burns at St. John Catholic Church, 11:00 am, Monday, January 27, 2020. Visitation will take place beginning at 9:30 pm until Mass begins. Mr. Burns, age 77, was a resident of Gonzales. He passed away on January 22, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Tressie B. Madere and husband Danny; son, Kendall P. Burns; sister, Linda Sue Minvielle and husband Kenneth; brother, Robert L. Burns and wife Lorraine and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann Babin Burns and parents, Vernon E. Burns and Althea Babin Burns. Pallbearers will be Bryan Minvielle, Robert Burns, Jr., Kelly Arceneaux, Kent Arceneaux, Seth Arceneaux, Austin Arceneaux, Jerry Himel and Troy Lavigne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Burns' name to St. Joseph Hospice - Carpenter House. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020