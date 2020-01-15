|
Glenn D. (Polly) Parrott, a retired employee of Exxon Chemical and a resident of Baton Rouge since 1965, passed away January 13, 2020. He was born February 17, 1938 in Littlefield Texas and was a native of Lamb County Texas. He is survived by his children Daniel R. Parrott, Joel C. Parrott and Amie Parrott Chambers; five grandchildren, Whitney Parrott Bennett, Dalton Parrott, Lauren Parrott, Zachary Parrott, Lillie Bess Chambers; one great grandchild, Wesley Kate Bennett. He has three surviving siblings Erlene Akins, Janine Parmer, Shelley Fahrlender and David Parmer of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Deborah Rogers Parrott, and brother Joe D. Parrott of Amarillo Texas. At the request of the deceased, no wake, funeral or memorial services will be held. A private family ceremony will be held at a later time.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020